(73) - Another Brick In The Wall
73 / 365

(73) - Another Brick In The Wall

Friday, 13th March

Today did not go to plan. A day of being unsettled, uncertain, and busy. I had meant to go and visit Nicky tonight, but it just wasn't really possible. Felt better to just get home.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
