(75) - Breaking In

Sunday, 15th March



I had hoped this would be a quiet day. A non eventful day where I could report nothing, and take the time to just zone out and get my head straight. It wasn't to be.



We got locked out of the house and I had to break in. In the rain. And climbing through a broken window is never fun. Followed by lots of temporary repair work, cleaning up and finding replacement glass.



It has forced me to dig deep into already depleted energy reserves. I am broken.



It never rains but it pours.