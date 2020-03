(76) - Case of the Mondays

Monday, 16th March



Lensfield road on a Monday lunchtime. Empty. Surreal. But took the opportunity to go out for lunch, obviously the restaurants are not busy.



All in all a busy end to the day, putting a desk together for the "working from home" set up. Food shopping, and back home to work out what it all means. Tomorrow will be my first day working from home. Slowly working out the new routine.