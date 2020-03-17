Previous
Next
(77) - Work From Home by hd80
77 / 365

(77) - Work From Home

Tuesday, 17th March

Day one of working from home. It's fraught and a bit stressful. Have decamped to mother-in-laws.

I did get an opportunity to get coffee out locally, instead of my usual Cambridge costa stop. Managed to support a small independent. Which is nice.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise