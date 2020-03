(78) - Warboys

Wednesday, 18th March



Day 2 of working from 'home'. I am in Warboys at the mother in laws.



Mostly set up. The room is quiet and I can get on ok without distractions, if a little sparse.



It has in no way started to sink in yet. The anxiety for me is more about the uncertainty than the virus. In fact, for many people, the physical and mental health toll could end up being worse than the majority who contract the virus.



Its about taking it day to day and learning to live with it. Something I am not very good at.