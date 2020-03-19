(79) - Setup

Thursday, 19th March



Lots of things to do, places to be, an exhausting day.



I started today at Waitrose, waiting for it to open with a bunch of other people waiting to come in. It wasn't too bad. Most stuff was in stock, some of the usual items missing.



Then back to work. I have my office chair moved over so now as you can see I am set up. Its a bit rough and ready but it works.



It seems every day is different right now. Every day grinds you down in a new way. I would say I am looking forward to the weekend, but not sure there is much difference right now to the weekdays.



Weather is looking good though.