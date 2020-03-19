Sign up
(79) - Setup
Thursday, 19th March
Lots of things to do, places to be, an exhausting day.
I started today at Waitrose, waiting for it to open with a bunch of other people waiting to come in. It wasn't too bad. Most stuff was in stock, some of the usual items missing.
Then back to work. I have my office chair moved over so now as you can see I am set up. Its a bit rough and ready but it works.
It seems every day is different right now. Every day grinds you down in a new way. I would say I am looking forward to the weekend, but not sure there is much difference right now to the weekdays.
Weather is looking good though.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
