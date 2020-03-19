Previous
Next
(79) - Setup by hd80
79 / 365

(79) - Setup

Thursday, 19th March

Lots of things to do, places to be, an exhausting day.

I started today at Waitrose, waiting for it to open with a bunch of other people waiting to come in. It wasn't too bad. Most stuff was in stock, some of the usual items missing.

Then back to work. I have my office chair moved over so now as you can see I am set up. Its a bit rough and ready but it works.

It seems every day is different right now. Every day grinds you down in a new way. I would say I am looking forward to the weekend, but not sure there is much difference right now to the weekdays.

Weather is looking good though.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise