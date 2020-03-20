(80) - The Week That Was

Friday, 20th March



Its hard to put into words just how hard this week has been. Today all of the bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants have closed. Along with the schools. This time last week things were fairly normal, I was in the office, going to cafes, eating out. Now, it's all changed.



I end the week drained, exhausted and just a bit punch drunk. I want to get myself into the best physical and mental condition I can, as in this day and age its probably good to make sure I am in healthy shape. But how can you when you are bombarded every day with so much news?