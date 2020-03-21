Previous
(81) - Spring by hd80
81 / 365

(81) - Spring

Saturday, 21st March

When I decided around Christmas time to do another 365 project, I wasn't sure why. Perhaps it was to document the new decade, perhaps it was an opportunity to document a positive new start, after a rough 2019, with new places to go and things to look forward to. I did not think for one minute I would be documenting this.

The weather is thankfully turning. And today in the cold yet clear sunshine we took a walk to Hinchingbrooke Country Park (they can't lock down the outdoors)

A loved exploring somewhere new, she loved jumping off tree stumps and throwing stick off the bridge into the river. For an hour at least, things felt normal.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details

