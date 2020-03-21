(81) - Spring

Saturday, 21st March



When I decided around Christmas time to do another 365 project, I wasn't sure why. Perhaps it was to document the new decade, perhaps it was an opportunity to document a positive new start, after a rough 2019, with new places to go and things to look forward to. I did not think for one minute I would be documenting this.



The weather is thankfully turning. And today in the cold yet clear sunshine we took a walk to Hinchingbrooke Country Park (they can't lock down the outdoors)



A loved exploring somewhere new, she loved jumping off tree stumps and throwing stick off the bridge into the river. For an hour at least, things felt normal.