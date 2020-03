(82) - Mothers Day

Sunday, 22nd March



There was a sense of unease about today, V had her mother over for dinner, in a situation repeated again and again throughout the land normally. But these are not normal times. A nice dinner was had, but we all found it hard to relax.



In the morning we all went to visit V's Dads resting place. The weather is however, trying its best to cheer us up.