(83) - Lockdown

Monday, 23rd March



The week started well, my normal walk in the sunshine lifting my spirits, before a trip into town to get some fruit and veg from the market, and a coffee (takeaway of course). I then jumped into the car and went to work. After work I went to the supermarket to get some supplies, I even got some toilet paper.



A sentence that could be the start to any other day.



By 9pm everything had changed. In the biggest limit to freedom of movement since the war, we are now to stay at home. We can go out to buy essentials, we can go out and exercise once. We can work from home.



Logic tells me this won't be forever, but never in my lifetime had I expected something like this. I don't agree with it, but given how the sizeable ignorant minority are disregarding social distancing rules, I can sadly understand it.