(84) - The Workspace

Tuesday, 24th March



Back home and all set up. Feeling a bit run down with a bit of a cold.



I am so thankful for the good weather, and the view from my desk. Things could be very different, but to be able to see some greenery and outdoors from where I work is a rarity, and to have decent light and fresh air with the doors open means actually, things are quite pleasant here.



Today I went out to do some food shopping, a few cars on the road, not many. Supermarket reasonably well stocked, no queues.



A reasonable day.