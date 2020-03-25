Sign up
(85) - Sun
Wednesday, 25th March
Oh to have this weather every day. This could be an Indian sunset, yet it's just a spring sunrise over Cambridgeshire.
Things are busy. Busy with work, busy with parenting, busy trying to feel better, busy trying to get my head around the situation.
For now the best thing I can do is have routine. As difficult as that may be.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
