(85) - Sun by hd80
85 / 365

(85) - Sun

Wednesday, 25th March

Oh to have this weather every day. This could be an Indian sunset, yet it's just a spring sunrise over Cambridgeshire.

Things are busy. Busy with work, busy with parenting, busy trying to feel better, busy trying to get my head around the situation.

For now the best thing I can do is have routine. As difficult as that may be.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
