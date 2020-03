(87) - Groundhog Day

Friday, 27th March



Is anyone else getting a bit unsettled about the weather? It's been the same for a week? I mean, literally the same. Don't get me wrong, it's nice. But it's the same.



It all feels a bit unreal right now still. My main objective is really to get over my cold, and to make sure we are well stocked with food. Other than that I am working, but also slowing down in general, trying to get some peace and calm. Then I will start thinking about the next garden project.