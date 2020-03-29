(89) - Feet

Previous
Sunday, 29th March

Feeling a bit better today. A bit more energy. But still did not do much.

Usually on a weekend I am going 100% to do all the things, but at the moment things are a bit more laid back. I am not pushing myself as hard as I used to. This is partly because I realise I need to get back to full fitness, partly because I potentially have an extra 7.5 hours in the week to do stuff, time when I would normally have been commuting.

This could be an opportunity for me to take better care of myself, I have been running on close to empty for months really. Need to take the opportunity to properly recover.
