(90) - New Normal

Monday, 30th March



I went out this afternoon to try and get on top of the food shopping. I bought more than I usually would as I wanted to stay in this week and not have to keep going out, and went to more food shops than I normally would as Morissons did not quite have everything I wanted in stock.



In general, now the food stocks are returning towards normal, food shopping is quite a pleasant experience. Yes you have to queue, but that means once you are in there everything is lovely and quiet.