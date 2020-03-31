Previous
Next
(91) - Bland by hd80
91 / 365

(91) - Bland

Tuesday, 31st March

Today was a bland day. A day when I think back to it, nothing particularly exciting happened.

I did some work. I did some DIY. But other than that we are all slowing down.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
April 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise