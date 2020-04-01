(92) - The April Fool

Wednesday, 1st April



So, how did those last 3 months of 2020 go for you? Everything you ever hoped and imagined?



It's not a lost year. By June we should be getting back to normal, if China is anything to go by. And if not, well, we have the summer to get out in our garden and relax. Things would be very different if this were the winter time.



I have now been doing my daily morning walks for 2 weeks. The fact that it is my only out and about time means that is where a lot of the photos come from. As time goes on, there are other places I would like to go and do my exercise.