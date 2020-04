(93) - Signs

Thursday, 2nd April



I will file this under images that would make absolutely no sense 3 months ago.



Whilst there is more of a routine now, more of a rhythm, its still hard to differentiate between days and weeks when your choices of things to do are so limited. I will, when the weather is good venture out further and try and make good use of some downtime, but for now I am limited to the streets of the town.