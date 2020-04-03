(94) - The Grey

Friday, 3rd April



And as we limp towards the end of another working week I reflect:



- I am working too much. My working and non working hours are getting merged now I am working from home. Whilst this does feel quite helpful and natural (something good about stopping work for 10 minutes to do some bits in garden to clear my head before getting back to work).. I still need to get the work life balance right.



- I am almost over my cold / cough, its taken 2 weeks.



- Its been quite nice not having to go out all week other than my morning walk.



- Feeling I have started to be able to recharge a bit, I have a bit more energy. This is partly down to taking it easy deliberately whilst I had my cold.



- Starting to think more about what I can get done around the house before all this blows over and I have a morning commute again.



- I miss a decent length car journey, even 45 minutes with some loud music and sun shining would be ideal right now. Not sure if I could justify a food shop to Bar Hill to see how the A14 roadworks are progressing.



- Its good weather again, and warming up. I would not mind getting my bike out, but the garage is too cluttered currently to be able to store it.