95 / 365
(95) - Better Day
Saturday, 4th April
Its been 6 years since we moved into the house. Maybe this lockdown will provide the opportunity to actually get phase 1 finished.
It felt like a better day. Went to get some food, got out in my car for the 1st time in a while. Then made good progress in the garden. Then a nice dinner.
It felt actually quite normal.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
4th April 2020 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
