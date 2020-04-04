Previous
(95) - Better Day by hd80
95 / 365

(95) - Better Day

Saturday, 4th April

Its been 6 years since we moved into the house. Maybe this lockdown will provide the opportunity to actually get phase 1 finished.

It felt like a better day. Went to get some food, got out in my car for the 1st time in a while. Then made good progress in the garden. Then a nice dinner.

It felt actually quite normal.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
26% complete

