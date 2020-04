(97) - The Road

Monday, 6th April



3rd week working from home. The Prime Minister is in intensive care.



Just when I think things have settled, and can't get any more surreal, I am yet again surprised.



There is a part of me enjoying not having to commute to the office, it's starting to feel more laid back. And its going fine, work is getting done, people are working together, in many ways it's quite normal. I just need to fine tune my routine.