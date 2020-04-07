Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
98 / 365
(98) - Thank You
Tuesday, 7th April
I wonder how this year will change us? I don't think it will change us that much. Maybe for a time it will, but after a while of being back to normal we will mostly start behaving the same.
One thing that will change, however, is how people will view the NHS. More revered, more appreciated, better funded. Hopefully.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
98
photos
2
followers
3
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
7th April 2020 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close