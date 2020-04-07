Previous
(98) - Thank You by hd80
98 / 365

(98) - Thank You

Tuesday, 7th April

I wonder how this year will change us? I don't think it will change us that much. Maybe for a time it will, but after a while of being back to normal we will mostly start behaving the same.

One thing that will change, however, is how people will view the NHS. More revered, more appreciated, better funded. Hopefully.
