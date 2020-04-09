Previous
(100) - The First 100 Days by hd80
100 / 365

(100) - The First 100 Days

Thursday, 9th April

This is the point in a 365 project where I usually review the 1st 100 days. Where I review its progress, and I hitting goals, am I heading in the right direction.

So that will be a no then!

But I did have a work meeting with a beer. So that was nice.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
27% complete

Photo Details

