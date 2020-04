(101) - Good Friday

Friday, 10th April



As a child we always used to go away for the easter weekend, usually to some kind of Holiday Chalet or static caravan. My memories of easter always used to be lots of family, a big caravan, outdoors, easter eggs.



But today is a good Friday like no other. At home, 2 supermarkets, 2 queues, empty roads, blinding weather, no crowds.