(102) - Garden by hd80
102 / 365

(102) - Garden

Saturday, 11th April

There are still years of work in the garden ahead of us, but we are doing little bits when we can. At the moment its a constant battle to stop it getting so overgrown.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
