(104) - On Reflection

Monday, 13th April



Back to work after the long weekend. I usually work at least one of the bank holidays. My usual routine would be to drive into an empty Cambridge and have a long leisurely coffee at Hot Numbers or somewhere similar. Right now I have no idea what there will be to come back to once this is all over.



One thing this period does give you is time to reflect, time to plan. If you want to. Or like me you can just start working through the todo list and filling every spare bit of time with something to do. I can't sit still, always need to be doing something.