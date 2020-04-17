Previous
(108) - The Light by hd80
108 / 365

(108) - The Light

Friday, 17th April

Its been a challenging week, A has been hard work since we dropped her naps and its making us all tired and irritable. Work has been busy and I am ready for things to get better now.

One up side to all this is probably more time in the garden. Need to keep perspective.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
