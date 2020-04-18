Previous
(109) - Through The Window by hd80
109 / 365

(109) - Through The Window

Saturday, 18th April

Not a great day weather wise, usually I would be out early for a walk. But I did not really want to get socking wet. Today was a day of little jobs around the house, and of just trying to decompress a little from a hard week.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details

