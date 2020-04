(110) - Can't See The Wood For The Trees

Sunday, 19th April



Today we went out to the park, before spending the afternoon in the garden finishing the decking. It wasn't a bad day all in all and whilst I was busy, it did not seem too exhausting.



It's hard to know what to do at the moment. There are so many jobs around the house that could keep me occupied full time all summer. But even though I am working from home, it's important to have some down time.