111 / 365
(111) - In The Morning
Monday, 20th April
Somewhere new for my walk, just a short drive away. Managed to get there as the sun was coming up. Very peaceful. Then home to start my working week. A week that feels similar to last week, and the week before...
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
