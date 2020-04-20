Previous
Next
(111) - In The Morning by hd80
111 / 365

(111) - In The Morning

Monday, 20th April

Somewhere new for my walk, just a short drive away. Managed to get there as the sun was coming up. Very peaceful. Then home to start my working week. A week that feels similar to last week, and the week before...
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise