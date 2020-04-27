Previous
(118) - St Ives by hd80
118 / 365

(118) - St Ives

Monday, 27th April

This morning I jumped in the car and went down into town. Took a coffee with me, had a wonder round, sat on the bench, and watched the sun come up over the misty river.

Early morning is nice. Nobody around, a chance to wake up and get prepared for the day ahead.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
32% complete

Photo Details

