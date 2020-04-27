Sign up
(118) - St Ives
Monday, 27th April
This morning I jumped in the car and went down into town. Took a coffee with me, had a wonder round, sat on the bench, and watched the sun come up over the misty river.
Early morning is nice. Nobody around, a chance to wake up and get prepared for the day ahead.
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
