(119) - The Rains Came
Tuesday, 28th April
Mostly stuck in doors today. Mostly doing indoor jobs. Managed a quick walk in the rain. Just another day.
Stuck in a lockdown rut. Day turns to night, turns to day. Days turn to weeks, weeks turn to months. Everything stays the same.
28th April 2020
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
