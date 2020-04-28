Previous
(119) - The Rains Came by hd80
119 / 365

(119) - The Rains Came

Tuesday, 28th April

Mostly stuck in doors today. Mostly doing indoor jobs. Managed a quick walk in the rain. Just another day.

Stuck in a lockdown rut. Day turns to night, turns to day. Days turn to weeks, weeks turn to months. Everything stays the same.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
32% complete

Photo Details

