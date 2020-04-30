(121) - Well that was an interesting month

Thursday, 30th April



I don't think myself, or anyone else has had a month quite like it. I have mostly been at home. At most I have travelled maybe 20 minutes drive away all month. I have saved a fortune in petrol and got a lot done around the house.



I have settled in to a new routine of morning walks, and queuing outside a supermarket now seems like a perfectly normal thing to do.



I have made my own coffee every day and sat on park benches to embrace the silent streets.



Part of me wonders if I have documented it properly, if I have missed out interesting pictures or observations. But overall, I am just glad to have got through it.