(121) - Well that was an interesting month
121 / 365

(121) - Well that was an interesting month

Thursday, 30th April

I don't think myself, or anyone else has had a month quite like it. I have mostly been at home. At most I have travelled maybe 20 minutes drive away all month. I have saved a fortune in petrol and got a lot done around the house.

I have settled in to a new routine of morning walks, and queuing outside a supermarket now seems like a perfectly normal thing to do.

I have made my own coffee every day and sat on park benches to embrace the silent streets.

Part of me wonders if I have documented it properly, if I have missed out interesting pictures or observations. But overall, I am just glad to have got through it.
30th April 2020

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
33% complete

