(124) - Nothing Much Happened by hd80
124 / 365

(124) - Nothing Much Happened

Sunday, 3rd May

I think I am bored with taking photos of trees and sun rises now.

It is Sunday. I did some gardening. I did some jobs around the house. I played games with my daughter. Nothing much really happened.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
33% complete

