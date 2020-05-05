Sign up
(126) - The Night
Tuesday, 5th May
This would have been a good night to be on a pretty hill somewhere at 10pm with a tripod and a DSLR for some long exposure shots. Great light as the sun finally sets at my bed time.
Poor quality image, but I liked the light.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
5th May 2020 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
