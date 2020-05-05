Previous
(126) - The Night by hd80
126 / 365

(126) - The Night

Tuesday, 5th May

This would have been a good night to be on a pretty hill somewhere at 10pm with a tripod and a DSLR for some long exposure shots. Great light as the sun finally sets at my bed time.

Poor quality image, but I liked the light.
5th May 2020

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
