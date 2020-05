(127) - The Bright Side

Wednesday, 6th May



My drive and morning walk took me out to the meadow, where I could drink my coffee and take in the sounds of the birds and watch the sun come up over the town.



It's a short working week for me as I am off Friday for the bank holiday. Not that I can really do much out of the house this weekend. So will be getting on with house tasks. V has some alterations she needs to do to the craft room. So will be working on that.