(128) - Time For A Beer
(128) - Time For A Beer

Thursday, 7th May

Getting some things ready for the weekend house tasks. But first, 10 minutes to sit and drink a beer in the warm weather.

The weather throughout the lockdown has been fantastic. I hate to think what it would have been like had it been awful.

This pattern usually means June and July will be rubbish. But I will take what I can get.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
