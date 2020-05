(129) - VE Day

Friday, 8th May



I wonder how many years into the future, as the memories fade of WW2, will people commemorate and celebrate this day. 75 years however is an important milestone, and even with the restrictions in place, people seem to be making an effort.



Today was a busy day. House projects and parenting are difficult, but we may be getting to stage where it could be getting easier, as A engages in independent play a bit more, either in the house or in the garden, we can get on with a few other tasks.