Previous
Next
(135) - Loose Ends by hd80
135 / 365

(135) - Loose Ends

Thursday, 14th May

Trying to get some loose ends tied up. Still decorating the Craft room, still painting and finishing off the play house. Still trying to work and juggle family life.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise