(136) - New Perspectives

Friday, 15th May



I almost didn't go out this morning, it was cold and I was tired. But at the last minute I decided to make some coffee and jump in the car and walk around town. I have never ventured out on to the meadow since I have been here. But the one massive advantage of working from home is that I am getting these pockets of time in the mornings to go out and take photos.



So I decided to find the meadow and explore for a bit. My feet got wet but its worth it. This is the spot to capture the early morning light.