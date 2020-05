(137) - Coffee

Saturday, 16th May



Now I am at home and making my own coffee, I thought would support some local business and get it delivered from a small shop in town. Its better quality than the supermarket stuff and I don't mind paying a bit more knowing its staying local.



It's another weekend of finishing jobs around the house. Both the craft room and the play house is still in progress. Slowly tying up loose ends before the next house project.