(138) - Family Time by hd80
138 / 365

(138) - Family Time

Sunday, 17th May

We took a break from the DIY and went to Houghton, where we walked over the lock and along the river for a bit. The weather was fantastic, so it was busy out but it felt like just one more small step back to normality.
Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
Photo Details

