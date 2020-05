(139) - Self

Monday, 18th May



The morning light on my walk was nice so I experimented with some self portraits, thinking I would not need to use them as I am sure I would get some better photos later. Turns out I didn't, so here is me 7 weeks into lockdown, pretty much the same as before but with a new hat.



I can't get too excited about the week ahead. I am looking forward to getting things finished off so I can start work on a new house project though.