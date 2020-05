(140) - Nothing Much Happened

Tuesday, 19th May



Today I went for a walk and I took a photo of a tree.



I am trying to vary my walks, the same old streets get boring. I had hoped by now I would be getting out on my bike, or driving to all sorts of nice places to get some photos with an actual camera. But that isn't really happening yet. The camera we have is a bit fiddly to get on with, maybe mirrorless is the future, but I do miss having a DSLR.