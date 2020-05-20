(141) - Wistow

Wednesday, 20th May



This isn't Wistow specifically, but its nearby. Taking a drive to Ramsey to do a food shop early morning, just out of Warboys there is a right hand turn just before you go down the hill towards Bury. There was a nice parking spot so I got out and took a walk along the road where it opened up to this view across the fens towards Chatteris.



Its a wonderful spot that I plan on going back to as there was nobody there for miles. Just me, my phone camera and my coffee, and the birds as the sun came up.



All in all a busy day. I ventured out of the county for the first time in about 10 weeks, down to Stevenage to Costco. Felt strange to be driving so far if I'm honest.