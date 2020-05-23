Previous
Next
(144) - The Windmills by hd80
144 / 365

(144) - The Windmills

Saturday, 23rd May

My daughter has a thing for wind turbines, so given it was so windy we took a drive to Ramsey to see them up close. She loved it.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise