146 / 365
(146) - Sitting
Monday, 25th May
Another new week. I am mostly looking to make some progress in the house. The ground outside is too hard for digging.
It's becoming hard to have anything interesting to talk about. A busy working week along with being at home means I am not really getting to do much or go anywhere interesting.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
6
365
iPhone 8
25th May 2020 1:10pm
