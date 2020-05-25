Previous
(146) - Sitting
(146) - Sitting

Monday, 25th May

Another new week. I am mostly looking to make some progress in the house. The ground outside is too hard for digging.

It's becoming hard to have anything interesting to talk about. A busy working week along with being at home means I am not really getting to do much or go anywhere interesting.
Paul Hudson

My first 365 project in 6 years.
