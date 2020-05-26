(147) - Working

Tuesday, 26th May



Advantages of working from home:



- I can sit in the garden in the morning with a coffee and listen to the birds

- I can go out for a morning walk before I sit down at my desk

- £80 a month saved in parking charges

- Morning photography trips in my local area

- £100 a month saved in petrol

- At home with family who see more of me

- 25 hours a month saved in commuting time

- Time during the day to get on with house tasks

- No hot stuffy airless office with bad light

- No noisy disturbances

- No sitting in traffic

- Better for environment

- Less likely to catch colds

- More productive