(147) - Working
147 / 365

(147) - Working

Tuesday, 26th May

Advantages of working from home:

- I can sit in the garden in the morning with a coffee and listen to the birds
- I can go out for a morning walk before I sit down at my desk
- £80 a month saved in parking charges
- Morning photography trips in my local area
- £100 a month saved in petrol
- At home with family who see more of me
- 25 hours a month saved in commuting time
- Time during the day to get on with house tasks
- No hot stuffy airless office with bad light
- No noisy disturbances
- No sitting in traffic
- Better for environment
- Less likely to catch colds
- More productive
Paul Hudson

Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European.
