(149) - Morning Coffee

Thursday, 28th May



I find Wednesdays and Thursdays a bit hard at the moment. Those are the days I seem to flag and my energy levels drop, before picking up on Friday for the weekend.



What I am enjoying with the good weather is this. Sitting in the garden with my morning coffee. It may be a bit chilly but that's fine after the warm days and the hot stuffy nights we have been having this week. It really wakes me up.