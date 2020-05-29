Sign up
(150) - Morning Walk
Friday, 29th May
This is one of the advantages of working from home, being able to make my coffee to take away, jump in the car and come down here. At 6am there is nobody in sight, just me and the birds.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Paul Hudson
@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
