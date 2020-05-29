Previous
Next
(150) - Morning Walk by hd80
150 / 365

(150) - Morning Walk

Friday, 29th May

This is one of the advantages of working from home, being able to make my coffee to take away, jump in the car and come down here. At 6am there is nobody in sight, just me and the birds.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Paul Hudson

@hd80
Father, Husband, Web Developer, Photographer, House Renovator, European. My first 365 project in 6 years.
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise